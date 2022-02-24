Tennessee Supreme Court to hear arguments over school voucher program

Gov. Bill Lee The program called for a gradual increase in the number of participating students over five years, according to the State. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday concerning its school voucher program.

The case was previously argued in 2021 before the death of Justice Cornelia A. Clark on Sept. 24.

The Court elected to rehear arguments after appointing a special justice.

The case involves a challenge to the Tennessee Education Savings Account Pilot, which was enacted by the state’s General Assembly in 2019.

Vouchers allow eligible students in Davidson and Shelby counties to attend private schools.

The program called for a gradual increase in the number of participating students over five years, according to the State.

Before the program became effective, Nashville and Shelby County’s governments, along with the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Public Education, sued Governor Bill Lee, the state’s Education Commissioner and the Tennessee Department of Education.

The trial court dismissed the Board as a party, saying it lacked standing to bring suit, the State said.

