CRMC to be renamed 'HCA Florida Capital Hospital' on March 3

By WTXL Digital Staff
 2 days ago
Capital Regional Medical Center will officially become HCA Florida Capital Hospital beginning March 3.

The name change was first announced in November 2021 , and the parent company said the reason for the change was to unify their brands across all their healthcare facilities.

"Our work to connect our hospitals and other care sites with a unified brand is ongoing and patients remain our top priority across all HCA Healthcare facilities, including Capital Regional Medical Center, which has been serving the community for 40+ years as an HCA Healthcare hospital," said Richard Hammett, President, HCA Healthcare North Florida Division in a statement. "Our patients and community will learn more about this exciting development in the spring of 2022.”

According to the hospital, patient access to caregivers – including facility hours of operation, websites, phone numbers and health insurance coverage – will not be impacted.

