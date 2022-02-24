Gold taps highest levels 17 months as Russian invasion in Ukraine sparks flight to safety

Carl-Ludwig Thiele, member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank, holds a gold bar during presentation at the German Central Bank in Frankfurt am Main, central Germany on August 23, 2017. The Bundesbank, the German central bank, announced that it has completed the repatriation of all its gold reserves still stocked in Paris and part of those in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Arne Dedert / Germany OUTARNE DEDERT/AFP/Getty Images By arne dedert/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

METALS STOCKS

Gold futures climbed on Thursday, with prices touching their highest intraday levels since September 2020, as Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, igniting a flight to perceived havens as investors fret that the latest geopolitical actions will destabilize economies and intensify inflationary pressures.

“Markets are in full risk-off mode,” and gold has broken out of a one-and-a-half year-long “bullish consolidation” and tested key resistance of $1,965 early Thursday, said Paul Wong, market strategist at Sprott.

“We continue to see gold as an under-owned safe-haven asset,” said Wong. “There was a significant reduction in investment in gold last year which is now in the process of reversing.”

April gold (GCJ22) (GC00) rose $15.90, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,926.30 an ounce, after touching a high of $1,976.50 — the highest for a most-active contract since September 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The settlement was the highest since Jan. 5, 2021.

Read: Ukraine invasion sends wheat, corn and oil soaring because Russia is a ‘commodity superstore’

Gold has the potential to rise beyond $2,000 an ounce — if Russia expands its invasion past Ukraine and engages in combat with NATO forces in the Baltics or Poland, said Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital.

Russia is among the largest producers of gold in the world but at this point uncertainty in the financial markets has fed investment demand for the precious metal.

“Gold is a well-established hedge against systemic risks and unexpected market events,” said Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research, at the World Gold Council “This is no exception.”

Gold is performing as investors would expect, and its role as a strategic asset is likely to be “further supported by increasing demand due to dynamics beyond geopolitics including high inflation and overall market volatility,” he told MarketWatch.

In other Comex dealings, palladium was a standout given the risk to supplies from Russia, which is the metal’s largest producer. March palladium (PAH22) rose 2.5% to $2,501.10 an ounce after trading as high as $2,711. June palladium (PAM22) which is now the most active, climbed 2.4% to $2,501.90.

April platinum (PLJ22) however, declined by 2.7% to $1,062.10 an ounce. March silver (SIH22) added nearly 0.6% to $24.687 an ounce, while the most active May copper contract (HGK22) shed 0.6% to $4.461 an ounce.