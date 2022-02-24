ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-year Treasury yield sees biggest drop in month after Russia mounts attack on Ukraine and Biden unveils fresh sanctions

By Vivien Lou Chen, William Watts
 2 days ago
BOND REPORT

Treasury yields were mostly lower Thursday, with the 2-year rate posting its biggest drop in a month, as President Joe Biden unveiled new sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Fed funds futures traders pulled back on the likelihood of an aggressive start to the Federal Reserve’s next rate-hike cycle. Meanwhile, market-based measures of inflation expectations — known as 5-, 10- and 30-year break-even rates — rose, according to data from Tradeweb.

What are yields doing?
  • The 2-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD02Y declined 5.4 basis points to 1.544% from 1.598% on Wednesday afternoon. That’s the largest one-day decline since Jan. 21. Yields and debt prices move opposite each other.
  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) was down less than 1 basis point at 1.969% from 1.976% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. The rate had dropped as far as 1.85% early Thursday, according to FactSet.
  • The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond (BX:TMUBMUSD30Y) rose 1.7 basis points to 2.291% versus 2.274% late Wednesday.
What’s driving the market?

Investors dumped equities and piled into government, pulling most yields lower, on Thursday as Russia’s attack on Ukraine reverberated across global financial markets.

Buying interest faded over the course of the session, allowing yields to bounce. U.S. stocks fell sharply in early activity, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tumbling 859 points, or more than 2%, at its session low, before ending the day in positive territory.

The attack began early Thursday in Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had ordered military operations, brushing aside Western sanctions and warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

In a news conference later in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled new sanctions on Russia, said Putin and his country “will bear the consequences” of their actions, and described U.S.-Russia relations as ruptured .

Surging prices for oil and other commodities as a result of the conflict were seen as stoking fears of stagflation — a combination of persistent inflation and slowing economic growth — potentially complicating the path for the Federal Reserve as it prepares to begin lifting interest rates as early as next month.

See: Ukraine invasion stokes stagflation worries because Russia is a ‘commodity superstore’

In economic data, initial jobless claims fell by 17,000 to 232,000 in the week ended Feb. 19. That’s below the 235,000 estimate of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, new-home sales slumped in January, decreasing 4.5% to an annual rate of 801,000.

Read: Ukraine, climate change, and uncertainty in China—unrelated supply shocks hit all at once

And the U.S. economy grew at slightly faster 7% annual pace in the fourth quarter, updated figures show, as Americans boosted spending and businesses rebuilt their stockpile of goods. However, the U.S. economy appears to have entered a more turbulent period after a speedy recovery from the pandemic.

Thursday’s $50 billion sale of 7-year notes was “another good auction,” said FHN Financial’s Jim Vogel.

What do analysts say?

“The Ukraine situation complicates the policy outlook for the Fed as energy and some grains prices would likely rise further if the attack deepens,” Nikko Asset Management Chief Global Strategist John Vail wrote in an email. “Meanwhile, domestic demand and corporate pricing power remain strong, so it is not easy for the Fed to support financial conditions by becoming a bit more dovish. However, the silver lining is that the decline in risk markets has helped prevent bond yields from rising to new yearly highs.”

Comments / 0

