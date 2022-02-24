NATO leaders to hold virtual summit on Friday

By Marketwatch

DOW JONES NEWSWIRES

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he has called a virtual summit of leaders of its 30 members on Friday to discuss “the way forward” following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Stoltenberg called the assault a “deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion” that represents a “blatant violation of international law.”

Ukraine isn’t a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization but has a standing offer to potentially join NATO if it meets strict criteria.