NATO leaders to hold virtual summit on Friday

By Daniel Michaels
 4 days ago
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he has called a virtual summit of leaders of its 30 members on Friday to discuss “the way forward” following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Stoltenberg called the assault a “deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion” that represents a “blatant violation of international law.”

Ukraine isn’t a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization but has a standing offer to potentially join NATO if it meets strict criteria.

