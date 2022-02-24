ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Police: String of pellet gun shootings on Long Island may be linked to TikTok challenge

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Police say a string of pellet gun shootings in Nassau and Suffolk counties may be linked to social media.

As News 12 has reported, the airsoft gun shootings happened in both counties and is an islandwide issue at this point.

However, in Levittown, people who live in the neighborhood are pretty shaken up after the latest incident on Monday.

In doorbell camera video, a car is seen pulling up to two men walking and someone shoots at them with what turned out to be a pellet gun.

The incident is one of four incidents that Nassau police are now investigating.

Suffolk police are also investigating two pellet gun shootings. One of the shootings was this week at the Deer Park Tanger Outlets where a 12-year-old had to be taken to the hospital because she was hit in the eye.

Police say they believe the incidents could be linked to a nationwide TikTok challenge.

No arrests have been made, and it's unclear if the Nassau incidents are connected to the Suffolk incidents.

