Miesha Tate Wins ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season Three

Miesha Tate has once again come out victorious.

Tate, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, competed in and ultimately won “Celebrity Big Brother” season three on CBS. She beat out Todrick Hall in the finale, as the other evicted houseguests voted in favor of Tate 7–1 for the win.

She was one of three athletes to participate in the competition this season, joining former NBA forward Lamar Odom and former Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu. Other contestants included actor Chris Kattan and singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

Tate is the third celebrity to win Celebrity Big Brother, and the first athlete, with actress Marissa Jaret Winokur winning season one and singer Tamar Braxton in season two.

Over her Mixed Martial Arts career, which began in 2007, Tate fought in both Strikeforce and UFC. Her list of accomplishments included being the Strikeforce bantamweight champion and the UFC bantamweight champion.

Tate currently holds a 19–8 record as a UFC fighter, with one of her most famous fights being a victory over Holly Holm in March 2016.

Tate retired in 2016 but came out of retirement last year to fight Marion Reneau. She is reportedly scheduled to fight Lauren Murphy on May 14, which would require her to drop down a weight class to a flyweight for the first time in her career.

