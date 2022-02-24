ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Miesha Tate Wins ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season Three

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJITD_0eNpXNPF00

Miesha Tate has once again come out victorious.

Tate, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, competed in and ultimately won “Celebrity Big Brother” season three on CBS. She beat out Todrick Hall in the finale, as the other evicted houseguests voted in favor of Tate 7–1 for the win.

She was one of three athletes to participate in the competition this season, joining former NBA forward Lamar Odom and former Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu. Other contestants included actor Chris Kattan and singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

Tate is the third celebrity to win Celebrity Big Brother, and the first athlete, with actress Marissa Jaret Winokur winning season one and singer Tamar Braxton in season two.

Over her Mixed Martial Arts career, which began in 2007, Tate fought in both Strikeforce and UFC. Her list of accomplishments included being the Strikeforce bantamweight champion and the UFC bantamweight champion.

Tate currently holds a 19–8 record as a UFC fighter, with one of her most famous fights being a victory over Holly Holm in March 2016.

Tate retired in 2016 but came out of retirement last year to fight Marion Reneau. She is reportedly scheduled to fight Lauren Murphy on May 14, which would require her to drop down a weight class to a flyweight for the first time in her career.

More MMA Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘What Chu Talkin Bout Willis?!’ Todd Bridges and Cynthia Bailey Have Heated Fight On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Cynthia Bailey thought she left the drama behind on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the reality star recently went at it with Todd Bridges on Celebrity Big Brother. Thursday’s live feeds revealed an epic showdown between the Different Strokes star and veteran supermodel. While the cameras didn’t capture the actual fight, audio from the bathroom picked up Bridges and Bailey hurling F-bombs at each other, Heavy reports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Marion Reneau
Person
Holly Holm
Person
Chris Kirkpatrick
Person
Lauren Murphy
Person
Marissa Jaret Winokur
Person
Tamar Braxton
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Todrick Hall
CharlotteObserver.com

Tamar Braxton Reacts to Todrick Hall’s Remarks About Her ‘Extra’ Personality

A simple misunderstanding? Tamar Braxton is speaking out about her friend Todrick Hall after he brought her up on Celebrity Big Brother. “It’s so funny because I think her personality sometimes supersedes her talent and sometimes people focus on that,” the YouTuber, 36, said of the “All the Way Home” singer, 44. “She is deemed ‘extra’ and stuff. She’s basically, like to me, a gay man or drag queen trapped in a woman’s body. She’s hilarious. She’s so funny to me.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Celebrity Big Brother#Ufc#Nba
Popculture

'Celebrity Big Brother': Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals Biggest 'Bully' From This Season

Chris Kirkpatrick has some bitterness from his eviction on Celebrity Big Brother. The N*Sync singer was evicted on Friday, Feb. 11. He was voted out unanimously during his ally, Miesha Tate's, Head of Household reign. Initially, Carson Kressley and RHOA Cynthia Bailey were nominated, but Kirkpatrick suggested that his friend former beauty pageant contestant Shanna Moakler use the Veto on Kressley in hopes of getting Dif'frent Strokes star Todd Bridges on the block and evicted. Despite it being risky, he still did so, and Tate nominated Kirkpatrick instead. But he doesn't have regrets about the way he handled things.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Are 'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Cyn Santana and Booby Gibson Still Together?

Season 2 of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, just like Season 1, brought together many castmates from various Love & Hip Hop shows together to connect, have some fun, and let their guards down while creating some great memories with new and old friends. This time around, the cast appeared to be a lot bigger and included LHH's Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and Jonathan Fernandez, to name a few.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Is Todrick Hall Losing Fans Due to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’?

Todrick Hall is no one’s favorite on this season of Celebrity Big Brother. The entertainer has come under fire on the show that puts celebrities in a house with cameras and watches them 24/7 as they compete for the $250,000 grand prize. The Masked Singer alum has rubbed his fellow houseguests and fans of the show the wrong way, although he believes he will walk away as a beloved character this season.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Deletes All Photos Of Her From Instagram After Celebrity Big Brother Eviction

Shanna Moakler has been done dirty on Celebrity Big Brother. The superfan came to the Big Brother house ready to play. She quickly made a final two with Chris Kirkpatrick, and the two seemed poised to go far. At least in the beginning. After the first elimination (cough* ‘Teddie Mellencamp‘ cough*) Real Housewife of Atlanta, […] The post Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Deletes All Photos Of Her From Instagram After Celebrity Big Brother Eviction appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lamar Odom Blasts Todrick Hall For Being A “Fake Friend” On Celebrity Big Brother

I’ve watched Big Brother from the inception, so I’m no stranger to how the game is played.  Celebrity Big Brother is slightly different in that all players make up the jury. And all jury members go home once eliminated, instead of being sequestered. The original show started out the same way… that is until Danielle […] The post Lamar Odom Blasts Todrick Hall For Being A “Fake Friend” On Celebrity Big Brother appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

52K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy