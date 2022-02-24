Crash on I-76 in Mahoning County sends driver to hospital

Editor’s note: This story corrects information on those who were in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash.

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving two trucks on a portion of Interstate 76 in Milton Township sent a driver to the hospital.

Troopers say that it happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday near the Route 534 exit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a box truck driven by 58-year-old Brian Johnson of Connellsville, Pa., was heading westbound near State Route 534 when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer driven by a man from California.

The tractor-trailer was stopped in traffic in the right lane when Johnson hit it. Troopers said the accident happened as traffic was slowing down for another accident further west in Portage County.

Johnson was seriously injured in the crash was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.

The 37-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer and a 4-year-old child who was asleep in the sleeper berth of the tractor-trailer received minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital, troopers said.

Troopers said Johnson was thrown from the cab of his truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

Traffic was backed up for at least a mile while crews cleaned up the area.

Photo courtesy of Dean Stanley

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.