The House is expected to vote on a bill critics worry could harm LGBTQ kids

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, is catching the ire of many in the entertainment world after directing the state's Family and Protective Services to begin investigating all transgender children and prosecuting their parents as child abusers. In his letter, the governor also asked "members of the general public" to report parents of transgender minors to authorities if they suspect the minor is receiving gender-affirming medical care. Among those lambasting the politician is Gabrielle Union, whose stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, is transgender. "This is where we are. We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago," she tweeted. "The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a s*** and whose on that performative [bull]? Let's see." Click through to see how others in the entertainment world are reacting.

