Congress & Courts

The House is expected to vote on a bill critics worry could harm LGBTQ kids

By WFSU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill is scheduled for a full vote in the House Thursday. Just before the measure had its first hearing on the House floor Tuesday, the bill's sponsor scrapped a controversial amendment critics called a "state-mandated...

NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
TIME

What Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill Could Mean for LGBTQ Kids

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to condemn a controversial bill that’s swiftly moving through the Florida legislature. The proposed law, often referred to by critics as “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, bans public school districts from “encouraging” classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. State Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican who introduced the bill into the state House, tells TIME the intention of the bill is to keep parents “in the know and involved on what’s going on” with their child’s education. But critics say the bill is a dangerous, discriminatory attempt by Republican lawmakers to stir political support amid a broader climate of increasing politicization of LGBTQ rights and heightened scrutiny of what subjects children are taught in schools—and what they are not. Its passage could have devastating mental health impacts on LGBTQ students in the state, they argue.
FLORIDA STATE
State
Florida State
First Coast News

Gov. DeSantis on 'parental rights' bill: Schools should not 'be a playground for ideological disputes'

FORT MEADE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated support for some of the general ideas about parental rights inside pieces of controversial legislation that critics have dubbed the "don't say gay" bills. Supporters of the proposed laws, which are making their way through the Florida Legislature, argue they will help ensure conversations with children are age-appropriate.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS
wonderwall.com

Gabrielle Union, more celebs lambast Texas Gov. over transgender directive: 'This. Is. Evil.'

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, is catching the ire of many in the entertainment world after directing the state's Family and Protective Services to begin investigating all transgender children and prosecuting their parents as child abusers. In his letter, the governor also asked "members of the general public" to report parents of transgender minors to authorities if they suspect the minor is receiving gender-affirming medical care. Among those lambasting the politician is Gabrielle Union, whose stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, is transgender. "This is where we are. We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago," she tweeted. "The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a s*** and whose on that performative [bull]? Let's see." Click through to see how others in the entertainment world are reacting.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Republicans are obsessed with harassing transgender kids

Republicans are obsessed with transgender children. They have spent a ludicrous amount of energy passing legislation to restrict what bathrooms trans kids can use and on which gender’s sports teams they can play. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) even went after transgender people, devoting one of the 11 points in his GOP agenda to the issue, and justifying his attack by invoking the Bible — that “Men and women are biologically different” and “there are two genders.”
TEXAS STATE
LGBT
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Society
The Independent

Oklahoma wants a database to track women considering abortions

Oklahoma Senator George Burns has filed a bill that would track every woman who has an abortion.Under the “Every Mother Matters Act,” or EMMA women will have to register with pre-abortion service, which will attempt to dissuade them from having an abortion. It will complete “an assessment of eligibility” and advise them on things like housing, child care and job searches.It appears that the women cannot use the “pre-abortion resource” anonymously, but on the hotline will have to provide their data and be given a “unique identifying case number” which will go on their medical files for seven years, creating...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Complex

Florida House Passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and ‘Stop WOKE’ Bills That Limit Conversation About LGBTQ+, Race in School

On Thursday, the Florida state House of Representatives passed its controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which aims to dramatically limit LGBTQ+ discussion in schools. Otherwise known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, the legislation passed in a 69-47 vote, the Hill reports. Seven Republicans and all Democrats in the Florida House voted against the bill, which is now set to go to Florida’s Senate. If the bill becomes law, all primary school level education facilities will be banned from discussing certain topics pertaining to gender identity and sexual orientation. Many have pointed out the negative impact this would have on LGBTQ+ youth; those in favor of the bill have largely positioned it as a move to strengthen the rights of parents.
FLORIDA STATE
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Sponsor of Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill defends it against media 'disinformation' narrative

Florida is set to pass a piece of controversial legislation that its sponsor says has been unfairly maligned and misrepresented by the news media and the Biden administration. The bill, labeled by critics and media outlets as the "Don’t Say Gay Bill", is expected to pass through the Florida legislature on Thursday and is being slammed by various LGBTQ groups and Democratic politicians as a bill that would prohibit the word gay from being discussed in school while also targeting LGBTQ students.
FLORIDA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Just Declared Open Season on Trans Youths

The latest in a long line of attacks on the existence, freedom, and dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals in the U.S. was waged on Wednesday, when Texas governor Greg Abbott officially directed state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for trans youths as “child abuse.” In a letter to the state’s department of family and protective services, Abbott defined gender-affirming treatments for transgender children—including gender-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications—as “abusive procedures.”
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Florida’s Tweaked ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Is Still a Nightmare

A Republican legislator in Florida pushing a bill to allow parents to sue schools that “encourage” discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity has withdrawn an even more egregious amendment that would have forced teachers to out students to their parents within six weeks of finding out the child is queer.
FLORIDA STATE

