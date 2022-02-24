Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Microsoft’s portable products have been a hit and a miss, such as the Microsoft Duo that wasn’t received well. But the Microsoft Surface lineup has been received and, in fact, it’s so good that it made its way to our best laptops in 2022 lineup. One of the latest entries of the Surface range is the Surface Laptop 4, a middle-of-the-road laptop that is ideal for those who want a thin and powerful laptop but don’t want to necessarily pay the considerable costs of the Surface Pro 8. Luckily, Best Buy has a great deal right now that discounts the Surface Laptop 4 down to $979 from $1,300 — a pretty substantial discount of $321, making it a perfect time to snap it up if you’re interested.
