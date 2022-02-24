NWS reports freezing drizzle, freezing rains to be widespread Thursday morning making travel hazardous

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After Wednesday’s warming brought about some snow melt, expect a big shift in conditions later today as a cold front moves through the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast currently calls for highs in the low 50s Thursday morning, followed by a gradual drop in temperatures the rest of the day. By Thursday night, lows could drop into the teens. Rain is likely throughout the day, transitioning to freezing rain and then a mix of snow and sleet overnight. More snow or rain is possible depending on the final track the storm takes. Calm, colder conditions continue on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 20s.
Comments / 0