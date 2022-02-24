ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS reports freezing drizzle, freezing rains to be widespread Thursday morning making travel hazardous

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service reports freezing drizzle and freezing rain will be widespread this morning making for icy and hazardous travel areawide. The...

KFOR

Waves of freezing rain and sleet expected Wednesday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Waves of freezing rain and sleet are expected Wednesday into Thursday across Oklahoma. This storm system arrives with bitter cold temperatures as well!. So all this precipitation is falling into very cold air and will create a frozen mixture of ice and sleet across much...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS DFW

Temperatures In The 20s As Freezing Rain/Drizzle Moves Through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Light freezing drizzle picked up across the Metroplex Thursday morning, streaming up from the southwest. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reporting that secondary and untreated roads are iced over in Dallas County. From northern Tarrant County CBS 11 storm spotter Jason McLaughlin reports that most sections of Highway 287 are iced over. Forecasts have a burst of heavier frozen precipitation reaching the Metroplex during the morning commute. If indeed the forecast holds, it would only take about 5 to10 minutes of heavier amounts to produce a sheet of ice on the untreated roadways. Morning temperatures are in the mid-to-low 20s across the Metroplex and wind chills are in the single digits in some places. With the conditions the way they are, anything precipitation that falls will stick. The worst of the ice coming down will happen during the morning hours. Later this afternoon temperatures should at least get to freezing as this winter weather evet comes to an end and some partial clearing begins.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

After a Hard Freeze Friday Morning, Weekend Rain on the Way

Update: School Closings | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. North Texas school districts are reporting closures, cancellations, and delays due to winter weather. Here's the full list. Friday morning started cold! Temperatures were in the 20s. The day stays cold with unseasonable cool temperatures. Highs will be in the low...
WGME

Freezing rain will create icy travel conditions in Maine late Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- This week's weather pattern will be full of ups and downs. We're tracking multiple chances for wintry weather and yet another warm up. Some sunshine will help boost our temperatures to around 50 degrees Monday afternoon. Colder air returns tonight with increasing clouds. Most of Tuesday will...
MAINE STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Freezing rain expected again Thursday morning

Winter Storm Warning continues through 6 P.M. Thursday evening. Wave number two of this winter storm is developing and moving in this Thursday morning. Freezing rain will be the predominant mode today over our region. Just like Wednesday, thunderstorms are developing and will move across the area. Precipitation with thunder and lightning will produce slightly […]
LINCOLN, AR
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Freezing rain, snowfall likely Thursday across Illinois

Snowfall is expected Thursday in both Central Illinois and the Metro East and Riverbend areas, although uncertainty remains about totals, the National Weather Service reported. Both NWS Lincoln and NWS St. Louis reported there could be less than 3 inches of snowfall due to the winter event on Thursday, with...
LINCOLN, IL
Cleveland.com

Rain, changing to freezing rain and snow: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After Wednesday’s warming brought about some snow melt, expect a big shift in conditions later today as a cold front moves through the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast currently calls for highs in the low 50s Thursday morning, followed by a gradual drop in temperatures the rest of the day. By Thursday night, lows could drop into the teens. Rain is likely throughout the day, transitioning to freezing rain and then a mix of snow and sleet overnight. More snow or rain is possible depending on the final track the storm takes. Calm, colder conditions continue on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 20s.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKTV

Rain continues, followed by a flash freeze

Tonight: Rain, turning to a wintry mix late. Low 23. Tomorrow morning: Widespread icy untreated surfaces. Snow showers and windy. Low 20s. Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 27. Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 20s. ***A flood watch continues for all of Central New York through Friday evening***. ***Wind advisory in...
HERKIMER, NY
KCRG.com

Freezing drizzle this morning will lead to slick roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle and freezing rain remain the primary threat for our morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for much of the area as well and slick roads will be something to be on the lookout for. A light glaze of ice is likely before the system wraps up around lunchtime. Expect slowly falling temperatures this afternoon as north winds ramp up. Wind chills should fall below zero tonight, leading to a cold one tomorrow. By Thursday afternoon and night, the next system moves through with a chance of snow. Some light accumulation is possible with that system.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WIBC.com

NWS: Freezing Rain and Snow To Move Across Indiana Soon

STATEWIDE–Snow, freezing rain, and ice will be the main weather threats to watch out for across Indiana over the next couple of days, says the National Weather Service. It is going to happen in two waves. “The first one is going to come this evening into overnight and be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGAL

Breezy and mild today; freezing rain late Thursday

Wednesday started as another unseasonably warm day, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees in some locations. But temperatures will begin to fall in the afternoon behind a cold front. The cold front sets the stage for the Susquehanna Valley's next storm that is likely going to be a wintry mix. You...
ENVIRONMENT
Republic

Snow, freezing drizzle in the forecast for tonight

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Emergency Management says the National Weather Service is forecasting light accumulating snow and possible freezing drizzle Wednesday night. Forecasters say a weak storm system will bring light snow to much of central Indiana this evening into the overnight hours before ending. Up to around...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
San Angelo LIVE!

Freezing Rain Returns to the Concho Valley Saturday Morning

SAN ANGELO, TX – Freezing rain will be returning to the Concho Valley tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather Service of San Angelo, light freezing rain and freezing drizzle may develop across portions of the area on Saturday morning. The affected area will mainly be east of a Sweetwater, down to San Angelo, and along the Sutton County line.
SAN ANGELO, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Sleet, then freezing rain to create hazardous conditions. How much? When?

As expected, sleet appears to be the greatest threat from Thursday night into Friday morning in the Lehigh Valley and Warren County, forecasts show. In a series of maps released Wednesday evening, EPAWA Weather Consulting shows little concern about snow south of the Poconos, but up to 2 inches of sleet overnight before up to a quarter-inch of freezing rain completes the ice attack toward the end of the storm. The storm starts mid to late evening and is over by mid to late morning, EPAWA said. Sleet could fall for up to six hours, EPAWA said.
WARREN COUNTY, PA

