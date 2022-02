RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2022 7:30 AM ET. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the RADCOM Limited Results Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021. All participants are present in a listen-only mode. Following management’s formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company's website at www.radcom.com, later today.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO