Financial Reports

IStar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Thursday reported net income of $13 million in its fourth quarter. The...

www.sfgate.com

MyChesCo

Vishay Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2021

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced its results for the year and fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $3,240.5 million, compared to $2,501.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $298.0 million, or $2.05 per diluted share compared to $122.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+12300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23B (+152.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

UPS workforce declined by 9,000 employees in 2021, as losses in the U.S. offset gains internationally

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, -1.38% disclosed Tuesday that its workforce was reduced by about 9,000 employees in 2021, as job cuts in the U.S. more than offset net hiring internationally. The package delivery giant said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 534,000 global employees at the end of 2021, excluding seasonal employees, of which 444,000 were in the U.S. and 90 were located abroad. That compares with 543,000 global employees at the end of 2020, of which 458,000 were located in the U.S. and 85,000 were located internationally. The decline in workforce seems to jibe with the company's "better not bigger" strategy, which included the sale of some assets. Of the 2021 workforce, there were 89,000 management employees, which which 44% work part-time, and 445,000 hourly employees, of which 51% work part-time. In comparison, UPS had 495,000 global employees in pre-pandemic 2019, of which 413,000 were in the U.S. and 82,000 were internationally located. UPS's stock, which fell 1.1% in afternoon trading, has slipped 1.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
ECONOMY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Here's how Warren Buffett's company changed its holdings at the end of 2021

Warren Buffett is arguably the world's most famous investor and his investment moves are closely followed. Each quarter, the company he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, discloses its current holdings to shareholders. This weekend, the Omaha-based company announced its fourth-quarter results and Buffett released his annual letter to shareholders. Here are some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat shares sink 11% on sales decline, widening loss, weak guidance

Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock fell 11% in extended trading Thursday after it announced a decline in quarterly revenue and a widening loss, as well as disappointing guidance. reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $80.4 million, or $1.27 a share, compared with a net loss of $25.1 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted net loss was $21.4 million, or 34 cents a share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dish Network profit matches consensus for Q4 while revenue falls slightly short

Dish Network Corp. said Thursday it had net income of $552 million, or 87 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, down from $733 million, or $1.24 a share, in the year-earlier period. The satellite TV provider said revenue came to $4.45 billion, down from $4.56 billion a year ago, and just below the $4.48 billion FactSet consensus. Pay-TV subscribers fell by about 273,000 in the period. The company ended the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.49 million subscribers to its Sling streaming service. Retail wireless net subscribers fell by about 245,000 in the quarter, bringing the total to 8.55 million by quarter-end. Shares were down 3.2% premarket amid a broad selloff in stocks, and are down 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

A Preview Of Sterling Construction Co's Earnings

Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sterling Construction Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. Sterling Construction Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Macrogenics Q4 Earnings

Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Macrogenics missed estimated earnings by 17.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was up $38.54 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

BeiGene: Q4 Earnings Insights

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BeiGene missed estimated earnings by 19.15%, reporting an EPS of $-6.16 versus an estimate of $-5.17. Revenue was up $113.88 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Margins Up

Teleflex Incorporated’s TFX adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.60 for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose 10.8% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. GAAP EPS of $2.69 in the fourth quarter showed a huge improvement from the year-ago...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Could the Chip Shortage Be an Opportunity for Real Estate Investors?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Rapid growth of demand for housing and commercial...
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Kronos Bio Q4 Earnings

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kronos Bio missed estimated earnings by 2.73%, reporting an EPS of $-1.13 versus an estimate of $-1.1. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

