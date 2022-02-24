ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocklawaha, FL

Child porn: Ocklawaha man charged with 20 counts of possession

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 2 days ago
OCKLAWAHA — Marion County Sheriff's deputies have arrested an Ocklawaha man on charges that he possessed 20 images of obscene materials involving children.

Deputies had received information that graphic images of sexual content involving children were being uploaded. Detectives got a subpoena for the communications company in mid-January.

Earlier this month, the detectives were given the file and reviewed it. It showed 20 different images involving children and and an adult male, according to an arrest report.

Detectives drafted a search warrant for the residence where the material was being downloaded and went there on Tuesday. Brandon Allen Elledge was interviewed by detectives, according to the arrest report, he admitted to downloading child pornography.

Elledge was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail for booking.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

