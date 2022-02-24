Created the smiley emoji

TaB may not be around anymore, but it left an indelible imprint on American society while it was here. As Coke's first-ever attempt at a diet soda, it showed that consumers had an unquenchable thirst for indulgences they could enjoy (supposedly) guilt-free. TaB courted its fair share of controversy over the years, from airing commercials with body-shaming, anti-feminist slogans to changing its formula because of health scares about artificial sweeteners, but it was a supermarket icon in its 1970s and '80s heyday. Its popularity fizzled after that, but you could still see the famous bright pink cans in the hands of TaB diehards who made up for their small numbers by consuming copious amounts of this no-calorie elixir and singing its praises far and wide.
Comments / 0