ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Clifton Alfred (Cliff) Steinbring

Fredericksburg Standard
 4 days ago

Clifton Alfred (Cliff) Steinbring, 90, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, Feb. 21,...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
Fredericksburg, TX
Obituaries
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Fox News

Japan to join US, European allies in blocking key Russian banks from SWIFT

Japan has decided to join the United States and European allies in removing selected Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial messaging system, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday. Japan will also freeze assets of President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials, while sending $100 million in emergency...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Memorials#St Paul Lutheran Church#Schaetter Funeral Home
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy