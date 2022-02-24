It’s Only 10 Minutes: February 24

As far I can remember, Sunday mornings have always been dedicated to gathering in a church to praise and worship God. In 1988 my mother joined the Great Migration and relocated from Clarksdale, Mississippi to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This was a difficult move because we did not have any family, friends or connections in Milwaukee. She was just chasing a dream for a better life for her family. I remember the tough times of having to live in a shelter and standing in food pantry lines to ensure we had food to eat. I remember the poor housing conditions we endured and the poverty we faced. I am also thankful because I am reminded that in every poor condition we faced, it was a church there to help alleviate some of the pain with which we were struggling.

