Madison, WI

It’s Only 10 Minutes: February 24

By Robert Chappell
Madison365
Madison365
 4 days ago
One City Schools signed its charter contract yesterday, marking the culmination...

Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for February 26

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Exact Sciences. What is DEI? We’re hosting a panel Wednesday to learn from the pros. A documentary on Madison’s Black Renaissance will. debut at Overture Center this weekend. the construction of The Center for Black...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture awarded $5M grant from State of Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday The Center for Black Excellence and Culture will receive a $5 million grant toward capital development and building groundbreaking. The Center is a community-wide effort to bring together a collective Black brilliance to affirm, inspire and advance the Black community in Madison and beyond, according to its mission. The Center will be a three-level, 65,000-square-foot destination and will focus on the areas of health and wellness, leadership and innovation, performing and arts visuals, and youth and families.
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison365

“We don’t need to be afraid of change … we need to embrace it.” One City officially signs contract to open and operate One City Preparatory Academy

“I’m overwhelmed with joy. It’s taken 33 years … literally, that’s how long I’ve been focused on this. We had the pre-school and the elementary school and never really sure if we could get all the way … and now here we are,” Kaleem Caire, Founder and CEO of One City School, tells Madison365. “Knowing that we will have a pathway for the kids all the way through is amazing.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison West senior to attend College of Future Medical Leaders next month

That’s how Tamea Johnson, a senior at Madison West High School, said she decided on a career in pharmacy last year. It didn’t come completely out of left field – she said she’s always been an active volunteer and enjoys helping people, and has always enjoyed classes where she gets to be in a laboratory environment. Putting those things together as a pharmacist makes sense, she said.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Milwaukee teen earns nursing license before graduating from high school

While most high school students juggle their coursework with extracurriculars and college applications, Rufus King International High School student Imunique Triplett had her eye on a different horizon. As a successful alumna in the M3 (M-Cubed) Early College Nursing program at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), the high school senior is now a licensed practical nurse (LPN), even before walking across the stage at graduation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison365

As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, The Latino Academy of Workforce Development becomes independent organization

Since 2011, the Latino Academy of Workforce Development has created a welcoming space that understands and respects the tremendous challenges of the immigrant life experience as it provides education, workforce training and job placement for a growing Latinx community and other underrepresented populations. And now, the Latino Academy of Workforce...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen: We need the Black church

As far I can remember, Sunday mornings have always been dedicated to gathering in a church to praise and worship God. In 1988 my mother joined the Great Migration and relocated from Clarksdale, Mississippi to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This was a difficult move because we did not have any family, friends or connections in Milwaukee. She was just chasing a dream for a better life for her family. I remember the tough times of having to live in a shelter and standing in food pantry lines to ensure we had food to eat. I remember the poor housing conditions we endured and the poverty we faced. I am also thankful because I am reminded that in every poor condition we faced, it was a church there to help alleviate some of the pain with which we were struggling.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison365

Tomika Vukovic named new co-executive director of organizational empowerment for Wisconsin Voices

Wisconsin Voices Board of Directors has unanimously named Tomika Vukovic as its new co-executive director of organizational empowerment. Wisconsin Voices, headquartered in Milwaukee, helps people across the state connect with their communities, learn about issues that matter to them, and take action on what they believe. The organization’s goal is “to build a more inclusive democracy by increasing civic participation among all Wisconsinites.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

UW-Platteville Chancellor Shields named president of Southern University System

UW-Platteville’s first Black chancellor was selected Friday to lead the nation’s only HBCU system, The Advocate reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dennis Shields, 66, has been chancellor of UW-Platteville since 2011, during which time the university says enrollment among students of color has doubled. He will take the helm at the Southern University System, which includes two four-year colleges, a law center, a community college and an agricultural research and extension center, this fall. He will replace President-Chancellor Ray Belton, who is retiring.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Madison365

UW-Madison campus masking order to end March 12

Masks will no longer be required in indoor settings on the UW-Madison campus beginning March 12, the start of Spring Recess, officials said Wednesday. “A growing number of communities and academic institutions are lifting masking requirements as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline and as vaccinations and booster doses continue to guard against serious illness,” the UW System said in an announcement. “While this does not mean the pandemic is over, it is a sign that we can have confidence in the protection we receive from COVID-19 vaccination.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

4th Annual Black History Education Conference will share best policies, practices, programs with educators across the U.S.

The 4th Annual Black History Education Conference’s theme this year is “I Am Somebody” and will take place virtually Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-19. This two-day conference, hosted by UW-Madison Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE), will provide a space for educators from across the country to come together and share policies and practices that promote high levels of achievement in under-served and underrepresented school communities.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Angela Trudell Vasquez seeks to further inspire youth and communities of color during second term as Madison Poet Laureate

Last year, an 11-year-old girl was announced as the winner of a poetry contest hosted by the Wormfarm Institute in Sauk County. Her entire family traveled to see and take pictures of her poem, which was printed on a billboard in town. This kind of celebration of youth’s talent is at the heart of Angela ‘Angie’ Trudell Vasquez’s work as the Madison Poet Laureate, who also judged that particular contest. Having developed a love for writing at a young age herself, Trudell Vasquez looks forward to encouraging more young creatives to fall in love with the written word as she enters her second term in this position.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Building Black: Celebrating Wisconsin’s Black Architects, Part 3

The National Council of Architect Registration Board says there are about 1,528 licensed architects in Wisconsin. Of those 11 are Black – just 0.71%. Several projects around the state aim to change that. We have a state chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects and the Hip Hop Architecture Camp. Additionally, several significant projects around the state led by Black business leaders who have hired firms owned by or led by Black architects to be part of their project.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

