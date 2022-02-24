It’s Only 10 Minutes: February 24
One City Schools signed its charter contract yesterday, marking the culmination...madison365.com
One City Schools signed its charter contract yesterday, marking the culmination...madison365.com
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0