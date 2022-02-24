ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

FAA Says 5G Wireless Could Affect Radio Altimeters in Most Boeing 737 Aircraft

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456D30_0eNpP4R100

It’s possible that the new 5G wireless operations could severely impact our aircrafts.

A new Federal Aviation Administration report from Wednesday states that these 5G operations could end up interfering with radio altimeters in Boeing 737s. This is a massive problem. According to Reuters, these radio interactions are what allow these planes to both safely land and fly.

This is not necessarily a new concern, either. Different telecommunications networks have been introducing these 5G systems recently, despite warnings from the FAA that certain airplane electronics are at risk. This new update rolled out in January from Verizon and AT&T.

This is going to pose an issue for Boeing 737 aircraft. However, the FAA did stress that this will pose little to no effect for our airlines. Almost all of our airports have 5G environments that have been made completely safe for aviation. So, we don’t have much to worry about in that regard.

How Many Planes Impacted by 5G?

Most commercial airports have 5G wireless buffers in place or they just don’t have any 5G operations at all. This means they are safe from this potentially deadly radio interference. Meanwhile, it’s most of the Boeing 737 aircrafts that are under this warning.

The FAA is warning of “increased flight crew workload while on approach with the flight director, autothrottle, or autopilot engaged, which could result in reduced ability of the flight crew to maintain safe flight and landing of the airplane,” the directive said.

All in all, this problem stretches to 2,400 planes currently parked in the U.S. If we’re looking at this globally, it impacts 8,300 planes around the world. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Federal Communications Commission will work together to solve this 5G-level dispute.

Issues on Airplanes

Although this 5G issue doesn’t seem like it will impact commercial airlines too much, these airlines already have the biggest issue to overcome — the passengers themselves.

Reuters reports that a total of 80 passengers are now being transferred to the FBI to possibly receive criminal prosecution. The FAA has reported a sharp increase in disputes occurring on airplanes. A lot of this had to do with the mask mandates in place on aircrafts to protect people from COVID-19.

Some people are also getting their names scribbled onto the no-fly list if they have a history of confrontation. Last year, a total of 37 passengers were up for FBI review. Now, this year, the FBI is prosecuting a record number of passengers. These individuals continue to interfere with flight crews trying to do their jobs.

NBC News reports that a man named Michael Brandon Demarre was recently arrested and charged with threatening to interfere with a flight crew. Apparently, he tried to open the emergency door of a Delta Air Lines plane. He wanted people to film him sharing his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Are Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray Friends Off the Screen?

It’s been years since “NCIS” alum Michael Weatherly has appeared alongside current series star Sean Murray. Further, as “NCIS” fans have seen on social media, both actors have a love for their characters and costars that goes beyond the confines of the agency’s squad room. As such, we’re curious. Are Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray friends off-screen?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Mourns the Loss of Former Contestant Nightbirde

The America’s Got Talent community lost an incredibly bright star and loving soul – Jane Marczewski, the artist otherwise known as Nightbirde. Originally, Nightbirde gave her debut performance in Season 16. At that time, the songstress performed her original song, “It’s Okay,” which she wrote in response to her journey through cancer treatments. That night, AGT judge Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde with the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her to the next round of the competition.
CELEBRITIES
simpleflying.com

Snapshot: What Has Delta Used To Replace Its Boeing 777s?

Delta Air Lines flew a fleet of 18 Boeing 777s two years ago. However, with the onset of the global health crisis, the shutdown of international travel, and a desire to accelerate fleet transformation, Delta Air Lines decided to send those birds into the sunset. As international travel has come back, Delta has been busy bringing back routes and replacing those aircraft using a mix of widebodies. Here is what the airline is using.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737#Aircraft#Reuters#At T
simpleflying.com

Why McDonnell Aircraft Ventured Into Commercial Planes

The McDonnell Aircraft Corporation was an aerospace powerhouse in the mid-20th century. Despite its strong presence across US aviation, it didn't have any commercial programs under its belt until its merger with the Douglas Aircraft Company in 1967. Covering more angles. Among the many space and military projects were the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thecentersquare.com

Problems continue for Boeing with 787s and 737 MAXes

(The Center Square) – The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday announced it would retain sole authority to issue airworthiness certificates and perform any final inspections on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Meanwhile, two members of Congress, including Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, have asked for an investigation into why the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

First Lufthansa 787-9 Dreamliner Rolls Out Of Boeing Factory

Lufthansa's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has been spotted rolling out of Boeing's facilities. The flag carrier of Germany has 25 units of the popular widebody on order and has its eyes on transatlantic adventures with the type this year. Highly anticipated. Last fall marked ten years since the first Boeing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
simpleflying.com

How Might The Boeing 797 Stack Up Against The Airbus A321XLR?

Boeing has had plans for a New Midsize Airplane (NMA), dubbed the 797, for some time. These have been put on hold, but with the launch of the popular Airbus A321XLR, Boeing needs something to compete. What could a new 797 look like?. Original proposals for the 797. Discussions have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Will there be a US military draft?

THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
MILITARY
The Independent

Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

Dramatic Cockpit Footage Shows Pilot Landing Airliner During Storm Eunice

As record-breaking winds smashed through the UK during Storm Eunice, commercial airline pilots have faced the daunting task of landing a plane full of up to 400 passengers in the chaos. One man even streamed the entire ordeal at Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, to almost 200,000 viewers and commentated as each pilot battled powerful crosswinds and successfully landed each plane.
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

NASA’s ‘Son of Concorde’ Supersonic Jet Is Now Undergoing Testing

NASA’s X-59 supersonic jet, which is being developed with Lockheed Martin, moved one step closer to flight last week after undergoing wind-tunnel tests. Nicknamed “Son of Concorde” after the Concorde commercial jet launched in the late 1960s, this new generation is called QueSST—or Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft. It’s designed to minimize sonic booms, which NASA now calls “thumps,” that forced the Concorde to slow down over land. The X-59 is being built at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works in Palmdale, Calif. NASA awarded the aerospace company a $247.5 million contract to develop the supersonic aircraft. The design team says that it should...
PALMDALE, CA
simpleflying.com

58 Years Since Its First Flight: Who Flies The Boeing 727 Today?

Data suggests that, as of February 2022, 38 Boeing 727s are active across 23 carriers. With the type first entering service in 1963 and its last example produced in 1984, the youngest-possible 727 is now approaching 40 years old. Let's take a look at some of the largest carriers operating Boeing's tail-mounted trijet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Air traffic control call reveals terror of American Airlines flight where passenger was subdued by coffee pot

An air traffic control call has been released of an American Airlines pilot speaking to ground staff as a passenger tried to enter the cockpit and was later subdued by a crew member using a coffee pot. The Sunday flight from Los Angeles, California to Washington, DC was forced to instead land in Kansas City. “He’s trying to get in the cockpit,” the pilot says during the call. “We’ve got four passengers now trying to contain this gentleman.”As the plane was descending the crew was aided in restraining the man by passengers. “We have two armed people on board...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

411K+
Followers
43K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy