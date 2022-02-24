ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT talks about treating roads, preparing for icy conditions

fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe slick conditions have caused numerous crashes and it's a reminder...

www.fox7austin.com

KHBS

ARDOT, county road crews prepare for icy roads

The Arkansas Department of Transportation started pre-treating major interstates, highways, and roads Tuesday ahead of a winter storm warning. Dave Parker with ARDOT said ice could make the roads dangerous this week. "Ice changes everything. It is definitely harder to deal with, harder to prepare for. So, we’re just trying...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
CBS DFW

Volunteers In Jeeps Rolling To The Rescue In North Texas During Icy Road Conditions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Road conditions are about to go from bad to worse in Fort Worth and throughout North Texas. Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 23, some cars were sliding and there were multiple accidents on I-30 West. As more people got on the road, CBS 11 met a group of people who are helping anyone who may get stuck while out driving. “What we’re going to do is go out and try to assist stranded motorists when they get stuck and not be able to get thereself (sic) out,” Jeep driver David Lee said. The Jeeps are rolling to the rescue. Volunteers in Jeeps are...
FORT WORTH, TX
KLTV

TxDOT treating East Texas roads for winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT is treating East Texas roads as winter weather moves through East Texas. They are focusing areas they have deemed trouble spots, particularly Interstate 20 as well as bridges and overpasses. A brine solution is being used, which lowers the freezing point of any winter precipitation...
TYLER, TX
News On 6

Truckers Hit The Road Despite Icy Road Conditions

With multiple rounds of winter weather this February, some people have been able to stay home and off roads. Truckers, however, must get out to make their deliveries so store shelves can stay stocked. On top of that, regulations require that truckers only drive for 11 hours in a day.
KAKE TV

Drivers prepare for another morning of possibly icy roads

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Puddles of water, slush and some snow was what most drivers saw on the roads by Thursday afternoon. But that wasn't the case most of the morning. "Not bad now, went to work this morning. And it was pretty much white out,” said Curtis Loffland.
WICHITA, KS
Traffic Accidents
MLive

Drivers urged to stay off the roads in Bay County as temperatures drop and extremely icy conditions set in

BAY CITY, MI - Authorities in Bay County are asking people to stay home and stay safe after a storm glazed the area in a coating of ice. A BAY Alert was issued at 8:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 warning of extremely icy road conditions. The alert stated that people should avoid driving unless it is an emergency. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on social media also warning drivers of the slippery conditions.
BAY COUNTY, MI
News Channel 25

Icy conditions Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our winter storm continues to cause icy conditions here in Central Texas. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through the day on Thursday due to potential ice accumulations around 1/10th inch. Travel is discouraged today and overnight into the Friday morning as temperatures fall into the 20s.
TEXAS STATE
KIVI-TV

Morning snow created icy and dicey road conditions Tuesday morning

NAMPA, Idaho — Winter Weather Advisory (Treasure Valley & Southern Twin Falls County) In effect from 11 a.m (Tuesday)- 5 a.m (Wednesday). Winter Weather Advisory (Lower Treasure Valley) In effect until 11 a.m Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisory (Southern & Central Malheur County) In effect until 5 a.m Wednesday. Winter...
NAMPA, ID
102.5 KISS FM

TxDOT to Replace Bridge on County Road 386 in Garza County

This week, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to replace an off-system bridge on County Road 386 in Garza County. The $847,050 project consists of demolishing the existing bridge on County Road 386 and then constructing a new bridge. Crews are said to begin work this week, and as a result, the bridge has been officially closed. Officials say the bridge has not been in use for awhile and won't impact traffic.
GARZA COUNTY, TX
KSNT News

Icy road conditions cause several crashes on Kansas highways

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several car crashes occurred on Kansas highways on Thursday, Feb. 17 as motorists sought to navigate the icy and snowy road conditions. No fatalities happened on Thursday, but several accidents resulted in vehicle damage and injuries including one accident where a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck closed down I-70 temporarily and another […]
TOPEKA, KS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Updates: Lexington roads reopening after icy conditions cause shutdowns, crashes

Slippery and hazardous conditions wreaked havoc on Lexington roadways Thursday morning, resulting in many collisions and road shutdowns. Inbound Georgetown Road was shut down just past New Circle Road, according to the traffic center. The traffic center said the roadway was shut down between Kearney Road and Iron Works Pike while salt trucks treat the road, but it reopened just before 10 a.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
KSNT

Freezing drizzle causing icy road conditions this morning

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through 8:00am for the eastern half of the area. We’re seeing freezing drizzle in the eastern half of the area and flurries to the west. This should continue through about daybreak before coming to an end. If your location is experiencing the...
