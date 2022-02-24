TxDOT talks about treating roads, preparing for icy conditions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Road conditions are about to go from bad to worse in Fort Worth and throughout North Texas. Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 23, some cars were sliding and there were multiple accidents on I-30 West. As more people got on the road, CBS 11 met a group of people who are helping anyone who may get stuck while out driving. “What we’re going to do is go out and try to assist stranded motorists when they get stuck and not be able to get thereself (sic) out,” Jeep driver David Lee said. The Jeeps are rolling to the rescue. Volunteers in Jeeps are...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO