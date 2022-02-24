ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School van with children rolls in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A school van with children inside rolled onto its side Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s New Homestead neighborhood, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of Mifflin and Mooney roads. The school van was the only vehicle involved.

At least three children were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, officials said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but a salt truck was brought in to treat the road.

The van was uprighted and the scene cleared about 9:30 a.m.

