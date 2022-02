There will be tears of joy and sadness for the O’Brien family on Tuesday night when father and daughter meet as opposing foes with the ultimate prize at stake. Jim O’Brien coaches top-seeded Warwick. His daughter, Kelsey, is a senior forward for No. 2 seed Monroe-Woodbury. The collision course was set on Sunday when Warwick defeated Newburgh Free Academy 43-22 and Monroe-Woodbury beat Pine Bush 55-46 in the Class AA semifinals. ...

WARWICK, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO