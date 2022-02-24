ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Antony Gormley's Iron: Man statue makes Birmingham return

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntony Gormley's Iron: Man statue has returned to a city centre after a five year absence. It was lifted into position in Victoria Square, Birmingham, on Wednesday night, close to the position where it once stood....

www.bbc.com

Related
BBC

St Patrick's Day festival returns to London after two-year hiatus

The St Patrick's Day festival will return to London's streets after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The celebrations over the weekend of 12 and 13 March will showcase Irish arts, performance, culture, food and dance. The iconic parade will include 11 key workers, who will be honoured for...
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Giant slide coming to Tower of London in celebration of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Tower of London will be surrounded by a “Superbloom” display of flowers featuring a giant slide in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.The Queen, who is currently recovering from a mild case of coronavirus, marked 70 years on the throne this February – the first monarch in British history to reach the milestone.She will commemorate the occasion with a long weekend of festivities in June. The four-day spectacle is set to include a Platinum Jubilee Pageant through London, a party at Buckingham Palace and the Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.Separately, Buckingham Palace has released a limited-edition...
U.K.
Antony Gormley
The Independent

‘I thought a bomb had gone off’: Birmingham shaken awake by earthquake

An earthquake rocked the Midlands and "shook" houses on Monday night, with residents saying the tremors felt like a "bomb going off".The quake struck at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and hit 7km (4.3 miles) northwest of Birmingham just before 10.30pm, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.Its epicentre was understood to be Andrew Road, on the Charlemont Estate, near West Bromwich, close to the M5 and M6 motorways.Tremors were felt Tipton, Stourbridge, Birmingham, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Wednesbury - among other areas - with users reporting “quite strong shakes” from inside their homes, according to the website Volcano...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Glasgow sisters to be evicted weeks after mother's death

Two sisters were told they would be evicted from the family home three weeks after their mother died. Brogan Webb said housing association Sanctuary Scotland told her she had no claim to the Glasgow property because she and her sister had moved into student accommodation. The 23-year-old said the firm...
U.K.
BBC

Boy, 16, in hospital after stabbing near Birmingham city centre

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed during the early hours. The attack happened at about 05:30 GMT on Steelhouse Lane, close to Birmingham Children's Hospital, West Midlands Police said. The teenager was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which the force said are not thought...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy

(Reuters) - When two cross-dressing matriarchs across the Atlantic collide, the comedy goes global in “A Madea Homecoming” on Netflix. Madea is the feisty, wise-cracking old woman who has been portrayed on film by Tyler Perry since 2005, while Agnes Brown of hit Irish sitcom “Mrs. Brown’s Boys” has been the alter ego of Brendan O’Carroll since 2011.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Transgender teenager's death preventable, coroner says

The death of a "vulnerable" transgender teenager who struggled to get help was preventable, a coroner has said. Daniel France, 17, was known to Cambridgeshire County Council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Foundation Trust (CPFT) when he took his own life on 3 April 2020. The coroner said his death showed...
SOCIETY
BBC

River Severn flooding: Severe warnings as water continues to rise

Severe flood warnings remain in areas of the River Severn where flooding continues to pose a danger to life. One severe warning is for Bewdley, Worcestershire where flood barriers were breached on Tuesday. The alert is for Wribbenhall in Bewdley where the Environment Agency said major flooding was "expected to...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Dog kennel hit by meteorite sells at auction

A Christie's auction of rare meteorites Wednesday sold a rock from space that narrowly missed a German Shepherd when it smashed into his kennel in Costa Rica. But the offer of the third-largest piece of Mars on Earth failed to make an impact at the auction house's annual sale of unusual meteorites.
PETS
BBC

Murder investigation after man dies in Birmingham street

A man has died after being found with fatal injuries in Birmingham. Emergency workers found the victim, in his 40s, outside the Cross Keys Banqueting Suite on Steward Street in Ladywood at about 03:15 GMT. He was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said, adding that his family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prince Andrew: Duke of York could lose Freedom of City honour

Councillors in York have said they are taking steps to remove the Duke of York's Freedom of the City honour. The Lib Dems, the largest group on City of York Council, said a motion to begin the process would be submitted at the next full council meeting in March. Prince...
POLITICS
Variety

Mark Lanegan, Singer for Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age, Dies at 57

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan, who followed a long stint as lead vocalist for the proto-grunge band Screaming Trees with a distinguished career as an impassioned solo singer-songwriter and adventurous collaborator with Queens of the Stone Age and others, has died. A cause of death was not announced, although last year he was said to be suffering from Covid-19 and kidney disease; he was 57. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” reads a statement on his Twitter account. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57...
MUSIC
BBC

Hunt for man seen emptying bag of blood in Reading streets

Police are searching for a man seen emptying a plastic bag full of blood on the ground in Reading town centre. Officers were called to "quantities of blood" in Broad Street, Duke Street and Jackson's Corner, at around 07:00 GMT on Tuesday. CCTV captured a man walking on Broad Street...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Ricky

What is the difference between the UK, Great Britain, and England?

Even though the United Kingdom itself is considered a sovereign country, it comprises four different countries. The four countries that make up the United Kingdom are England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. All of the countries that make up the United Kingdom have their own cultures, traditions, identities, and different accents. Each of these countries has its flag too.
BBC

Splendour Festival: Line-up for two-day Nottingham festival announced

A music festival is making a return after a two-year absence with a star-studded line-up. Splendour, which has been running since 2008 in Nottingham, is being held over two days for the first time. This year, Richard Ashcroft, Craig David presents TS5, Human League and Ocean Colour Scene will perform.
INSTAGRAM

