The lawsuits are really piling on for Alec Baldwin. The actor is still being investigated after his accidental killing of cinemaphotographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, after his prop gun went off with a live round in it. Multiple individuals on and outside the movie set have filed lawsuits against the man, and now, we can add the victim’s family to the list. According to the New York Post, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful-death suit Tuesday against the actor, as the […] The post Alec Baldwin Sued For Wrongful Death By Family Of ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO