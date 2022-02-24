BernCo commissioners approve Alvarado Square upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – County commissioners gave the green light for more work on the country’s new downtown headquarters though not as much as originally proposed. One item removed from the list was a giant county seal on the side of the building.

Story continues below

“We heard you guys loud and clear, that even though this may be a good branding opportunity for the county and for our building, this just isn’t the right time to do it,” said Elias Archuleta with the county’s public works department.

County planners ditched the $300,000 proposal following criticism saying it was unnecessary, especially since the Alvarado Square project already came in millions over budget. Commissioners also opted to hold off and have further discussions on whether to replace all the building’s windows.

They did approve $40,000 for security upgrades in the wake of the October vandalism. Also, nearly half a million to expand a workspace. Those proposals totaling $1.7 million passed with mixed support. The county says they are also seeking grant money so when they do replace the windows they can add a bullet-resistant coating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.