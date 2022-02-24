Albany PD: Man injured after shooting in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to the Albany Police Department, a man was injured after a shooting in Albany. Police say the injured man sustained minor injuries.3 Capital Region men accused of insurance fraud
On Wednesday, February 23, at around 7:30 p.m., a 40-year-old man was shot in the area of Henry Johnson Boulevard and Central Avenue. He sustained minor injuries to his hand and a graze wound to his torso. The injuries are non-life-threatening.Police: Catskill duo arrested with crack cocaine
The Albany Police Department is still investigating the incident.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1