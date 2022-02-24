Albany PD: Man injured after shooting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to the Albany Police Department, a man was injured after a shooting in Albany. Police say the injured man sustained minor injuries.

On Wednesday, February 23, at around 7:30 p.m., a 40-year-old man was shot in the area of Henry Johnson Boulevard and Central Avenue. He sustained minor injuries to his hand and a graze wound to his torso. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Albany Police Department is still investigating the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.