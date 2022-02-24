ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1.7 million newer Hondas probed for needless automatic braking

Cover picture for the articleU.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 278 complaints that the problem can happen in 2017 through 2019 CR-V SUVs...

