Status hearing set for Elkmont teen charged with killing his family

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Elkmont teenager is expected to appear in court on Monday, February 28 on multiple murder charges.

Mason Sisk is charged with killing five of his family members when he was 14 years old in September of 2019. Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sisk after they say he confessed to shooting his father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; and three siblings — a 6-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 6-month-old boy.

The family members were shot at their home on the 25000 block of Ridge Road in Elkmont. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. on September 2. Officials said one adult and a child survived initially but later died at area hospitals.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office then-spokesman Stephen Young said the teen told them he was in the basement of the home when he heard gunshots and ran out the door. Investigators said the boy had discrepancies in his story, and he confessed to killing his family once the discrepancies were pointed out.

A status hearing for Sisk is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse.

The trial was originally set to begin on November 1 , 2021, but the judge handling the case at the time retired. At Monday’s hearing, the court is expected to lay out a schedule for the case, including a possible new trial date.

The teen faces one count of capital murder of two or more victims and 3 counts of capital murder of a victim under the age of 14.

Sisk, who authorities have said did not show remorse , has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

