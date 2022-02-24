ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Good Samaritan Closures & Delays

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the current closings and delays for Good Samaritan today, Thursday, February 24. This page...

MyWabashValley.com

Good Samaritan joins national cardiac health initiative

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Ind. announced Monday it was selected to participate in TAKEheart, a national initiative funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to “increase use of cardiac rehabilitation referrals, enrollment and retention”. The quality improvement program focuses on...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Good Samaritan in Knox County to take part in national initiative

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local hospital has a unique opportunity ahead. Good Samaritan in Knox County was recently selected to participate in TAKEheart. This is a national initiative to increase use of cardiac rehabilitation referrals, enrollment, and retention. And what better time to be involved then during American Heart Month!
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Body found after crews battle fire at old Dugger church

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews are battling a blaze in Dugger that started in an old church. The fire started around noon near 1st and Church Street. The building quickly went up in flames before firefighters could even arrive. Two people had been living there. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark...
DUGGER, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Update: Multiple crashes shutdown I-70, one fatal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Indiana State Police have released more information regarding the crash on I-70 near mile marker 3 that resulted in one death. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:41 a.m. Thursday when a Ford van was traveling eastbound and ran into the rear of a semi tractor-trailer that was stopped due to the clean-up of multiple vehicle accidents from earlier in the morning.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
#Petersburg Medical Clinic
WCIA

Taylorville Fire Department responds to fire

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Taylorville Fire Department received notification of a fire along South Spresser Street. Upon arrival, they found that a fire was burning through the roof of “The Landing,” which is a business formerly known as “Mity’s Pub.” Firefighters were unable to enter the structure because […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Name released of man killed in Warrick County accident

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash. It happened on eastbound SR 66 at Darlington Road near Alcoa. A witness saw the car off the roadway and called 911 immediately. Officials say this was a single vehicle accident and one man, identified by the Warrick County Sheriff’s […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Syphilis outbreak in Daviess County linked to Evansville

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Health and the Daviess County Health Department are responding to an outbreak of syphilis near Washington, Ind., which had originated from an outbreak in Evansville, Ind., in late 2021, a news release said. This outbreak has been linked to exposures to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha house fire: Good Samaritan checks for residents, calls 911

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Fire and Police Departments were called to a home near Broadway and Racine in the City of Waukesha around 7:40 p.m. Sunday after a passerby noticed flames. Crews found fire coming from the side window of the home on the first floor. Crews were able to...
WAUKESHA, WI
WTHI

CVS location will close its doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Terre Haute CVS will be closing its doors. CVS tells News 10 that the location at 905 Poplar Street will close on Friday, April 1. The pharmacy adds that prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy on Wabash Avenue. This is the second...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

UPDATE: One dead after fire destroys old Dugger church, ignites house

Editors note: This story has been clarified to read that the deceased individual had been located inside the church building. Dugger, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has died as a result of a fire Wednesday afternoon that spread from an old church in Dugger, Ind. to a house next door.
DUGGER, IN
WTHI

Local county responds to an outbreak of syphilis

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health and the Daviess County Health Department are both responding to an outbreak of syphilis near Washington, Indiana. Health officials say the outbreak originated in Evansville late last year. Eleven counties in the southwestern portion of the state have reported at least...
WASHINGTON, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Good Samaritan Saves Homeowner From Fire In Penn Hills

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The owner of a Penn Hills home needed to be taken to the hospital after an early morning fire. Heroes don’t always wear capes, badges or uniforms. Sometimes, they’re disguised in plain clothes like the one in Penn Hills on Thursday morning. A home on Old Barn Drive caught fire while the homeowner was asleep on the couch. Carsten Molt only made it out alive, he said, because a man ran inside and pulled him to safety. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. A neighbor told KDKA-TV that they were bringing their dog inside when they...
PENN HILLS, PA

