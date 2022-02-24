Good Samaritan Closures & Delays

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The owner of a Penn Hills home needed to be taken to the hospital after an early morning fire. Heroes don’t always wear capes, badges or uniforms. Sometimes, they’re disguised in plain clothes like the one in Penn Hills on Thursday morning. A home on Old Barn Drive caught fire while the homeowner was asleep on the couch. Carsten Molt only made it out alive, he said, because a man ran inside and pulled him to safety. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. A neighbor told KDKA-TV that they were bringing their dog inside when they...

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO