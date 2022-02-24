TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

It’s been 164 years since Charles Darwin and Alfred Russell Wallace jointly announced their theory of descent with modification, or what we understand today as evolution by natural selection. Despite the near unanimous agreement among the scientific community that the theory of evolution is true, according to Pew Research Center, “about one-in-five U.S. adults reject the basic idea that life on Earth has evolved at all.” Opposition primarily comes from adherents to the Abrahamic religions, for whom evolution conflicts with belief in Biblical creation.

