Do Just One Thing

This is a simple, straightforward, classic French side dish that's at home on any Southern dinner table. Almondine (or amandine to use the original French culinary term) refers to the garnish of crunchy almonds, plus a touch of fresh lemon and nutty browned butter. This is an easy, delicious way to enjoy those skinny stringless green beans that also sometimes go by their French name, haricots vert. Lucky for us, we can find bags of ready-to-use beans in most grocery stores, which makes this recipe quicker than ever. A quick dip in boiling water and plunge into ice water ensure that these delicate beans turn out crisp-tender and bright green.
Comments / 0