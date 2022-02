As Storm Eunice batters the UK, more than 200,000 people have tuned in to a YouTube channel livestreaming aircraft battling with high winds as they attempt to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.The storm has caused travel disruption across the country, with some flights diverting to other airports, while British Airways said it is suffering from “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.Big Jet TV may be the end of football.— Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) February 18, 2022Big Jet TV, which regularly films livestreams from Heathrow, has captured several “go-arounds”, in which an aircraft trying to land on the runway aborts its...

U.K. ・ 8 DAYS AGO