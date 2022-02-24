ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ sending 100 National Guard troops to DC ahead of trucker protest

ABCNY
 3 days ago

New Jersey is sending 100 National Guard members to the nation's capital, ahead of planned trucker protests.

The protests are expected to be similar to the demonstrations that clogged streets in Canada.

A convoy of protesters from the Northeast is already en route to Washington, D.C.

They left Scranton, Pennsylvania Wednesday morning and plan to stop in Harrisburg and Baltimore before arriving in Washington next week.

The truckers and their supporters are protesting all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to Washington D.C, to assist with traffic control.

Comments / 20

Jonathan Johnson
2d ago

I would not do anything if I were back in service. This admin has lost all creditability with me. No forget it!!!!! Former Vietnam vet. US Navy

Reply(1)
16
c. o'Neal
2d ago

I hope we permit protest just as was done when BLM, ANTIFA and portions of Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis was taken over and held.

Reply(1)
14
Psyops Inc
2d ago

If the leadership of a nation surrounds itself with military protection you might not live in a constitutional democratic Republic anymore.

Reply
9
 

