Miesha Tate wins 'Celebrity Big Brother'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 2 days ago
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Miesha Tate was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 on Wednesday night.

The mixed martial artist beat out fellow finalist, singer-songwriter Todrick Hall, for the title and the $250,000 grand prize.

"Thank you all for tuning in to a great season of #CBB3 I can not wait to get home to see my family and get back to work training for my upcoming Fight," Tate wrote on Instagram ahead of the finale.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum Carson Kressley was voted America's favorite houseguest and took home $25,000.

The other contestants included Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu and Lamar Odom.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

