Springfield, MA

Porch fire at home on Page Boulevard in Springfield

By Tony Fay
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating a fire at a home in the city’s East Springfield neighborhood.

The fire Thursday morning was reported after 8:00 A.M. at a home at 405 Page Boulevard.

Springfield Fire Department

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News the fire, which was on the porch of the home, was out by the time firefighters got there. The matter is now being investigated by the Arson and Bomb Squad.

Page Boulevard remains open to traffic while the investigation is going on.

