Patrimony Estate welcomes new vice president of sales

Marcus Brinkerhoff, formerly of Opus One, will take over as vice president of sales – Southeastern region

– Patrimony Estate welcomes Marcus Brinkerhoff as the new vice president of sales for the Southeastern region of the United States. Brinkerhoff, who spent the last six years as the Southeast Division Manager at Opus One, brings more than 20 years of experience in the fine wine industry.

“Marcus joining the Patrimony team puts our business in the best possible position to execute our ambitious goal of creating one of the world’s finest wine brands,” says Chris Avery, president of Patrimony Estate. “Marcus brings an incredible level of industry experience, world class relationships, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We are extremely proud to welcome Marcus to the Patrimony team.”

Patrimony, an estate in Paso Robles, is a California first-growth Cabernet Sauvignon and the masterwork of Winemaker Daniel Daou, who founded Daou Family Estates with his brother Georges in 2007.

“It is impressive how the 0.1% of this lovely wine industry find themselves home here. We are happy to welcome Marcus and treat him like family,” says Georges Dao, Proprietor of Daou Family Estates.

On Daou Mountain in the coastal mountains west of Paso Robles, the Daou brothers set out to establish the Adelaida District as the world’s next benchmark for world-class Bordeaux varietals.

“We are elated to welcome Marcus to the Patrimony team,” says Daniel Daou. “He brings a wealth of experience to our team and our market presence in the Southeast. I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes.”