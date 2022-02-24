ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria Regional Airport now offers digital concierge station

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
The City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau partnered with the Victoria Regional Airport to add a digital concierge station to the airport’s Jaguar Den reception area.

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau partnered with the Victoria Regional Airport to add a digital concierge station at the airport’s Jaguar Den reception area. Visitors flying into the Victoria Regional Airport can now learn more about local activities, dining options, hotel accommodations and more when they use the Convention & Visitors Bureau’s new digital concierge station.

The station has an iPad kiosk for visitors to view the Explore Victoria Texas website. They can also look at the YouTube channel and look up flights. The station also includes device chargers and brochures with useful information about local destinations and services.

Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad.

“We talked about it with the airport, and they were excited about being able to provide this service to their clients,” said Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad. “Our goal is to provide a high level of service to visitors and encourage both visitors and residents to use the airport.”

The station’s new addition comes at a time when more people are choosing to visit Victoria. In comparison to 2019, hotel stays in both 2020 and 2021 were higher. Visits to the Convention & Visitors Bureau office are nearing pre-pandemic levels, as well.

The Convention & Visitors Bureau’s iPad kiosk includes an invitation to contact City staff for further assistance.

Explore Your Victoria

The Convention & Visitors Bureau partners with multiple event organizers, businesses, nonprofits and school groups. According to Novosad, they offer “one of the most, if not the most” comprehensive event calendars in the Crossroads area. The calendar is one of many tools on the Explore Victoria website. Users can use it to plan a vacation or staycation in the Crossroads.

You can learn more about local events and activities by visiting www.explorevictoriatexas.com. You can also follow Explore Victoria Texas on Facebook.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Question of The Day for Friday 2-25-22

    20% of us will leave the house with one of these today and never even use it. What is it?   Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://m.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday/ ANSWER: A Gym Bag COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
