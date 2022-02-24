ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson names its new town clerk

By Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago
GIBSON — The town of Gibson has a new town clerk.

Mayor Gwen Arrigon said Elizabeth Anderson of Laurinburg will take over as the town’s clerk on March 9.

“I am really looking forward to working with her. It is time for the citizens to have someone in the office on a daily basis,” Arrigon said in a message to The Laurinburg Exchange.

Anderson was one of more than 10 applicants for the position, and the town met earlier this week to interview the top three candidates before Anderson was selected.

Gibson had been without a permanent town clerk since Dec. 22., making it difficult for the town to operate normally. Since the town provides water and sewer services, someone needed to be around to take payments from citizens.

In January, Gibson resident and Maxton finance director, Myra Tyndall stepped in to serve as the interim clerk/bookkeeper.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]

