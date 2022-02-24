Man charged in deadly shooting of 21-year-old walking home after shift at Krystal

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old.

Someone shot and killed Deandre Hall outside an apartment complex on Delowe Drive on Feb. 14. Hall was just getting off work from a nearby Krystal, his family previously told Channel 2.

“My son died in my own arms,” said Keila Hall, his mother. “I watched him take his last breath.”

Over the weekend, Atlanta police said they identified the suspect in Hall’s murder as 23-year-old Cleveland Williams.

Police got warrants for Williams’ arrest and took him into custody Wednesday. Williams faces charges of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“We would like to thank all of those involved who worked on this case and who assisted in getting this violent suspect off the streets,” police said.

Hall’s family members say he was a hard worker who was willing to help his mother pay the bills.

Hall would have turned 22 next month.

“They took my baby from me for no reason,” Hall’s mother said. “I just miss him. I miss everything about him.”

Williams remains in the Fulton County Jail with no bond.

