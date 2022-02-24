Motus GI receives 180-day extension to meet minimum bid price requirement
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) trades 10.8% down premarket after it received written notification from the Listing Qualification Department of The Nasdaq granting...seekingalpha.com
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) trades 10.8% down premarket after it received written notification from the Listing Qualification Department of The Nasdaq granting...seekingalpha.com
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.https://seekingalpha.com
Comments / 0