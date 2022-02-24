ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Pulmonx stock falls as FY22 revenue outlook seen below estimates

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) stock declined after-hours on Feb. 23 following its Q4 results, where the company provided 2022 revenue outlook to be below analysts' estimates. Q4 total worldwide revenue rose 39% Y/Y to $13.7M. The U.S. revenue was $7.3M, while international revenue was $6.4M. The company said the increase in...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Roku stock slides a record 29% as analysts backtrack on dim revenue outlook

Add Roku stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) to the list of COVID-19 pandemic favorites who are seeing a harsh comeuppance in 2022: It's nosedived 28.5%, in a record single-day decline for the formerly high-flying streaming-video gatekeeper. It's been on the downtrack for some time, however; the stock is down 79% from its 52-week...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Stock#Gross Margin#Fy22#Y Y#Zephyr Valve#Covid#French
Benzinga

Lowe's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Raises FY22 Guidance

Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 5% year-on-year, to $21.34 billion, beating the consensus of $20.87 billion. Comparable sales increased 5%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business rose 5.1%. EPS of $1.78 beat the consensus of $1.70. Gross profit climbed 8.8% Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

AppLovin stock tumbles on disappointing revenue outlook

Another Bay Area member of last year's class of new public companies has seen its stock price take a big hit after a disappointing quarterly report. AppLovin Corp.'s (Nasdaq:APP) shares dropped by more than 18% when trading opened on Thursday, a day after the Palo Alto company offered a revenue forecast that was below Wall Street's targets. They recovered much of that to close at $64.13, down nearly 7%.
PALO ALTO, CA
Seekingalpha.com

Camping World stock falls 5% despite Q4 revenue soaring 21% Y/Y

Camping World (CWH -5.3%) stock declined despite Q4 revenues beat analysts' estimates. Q4 revenue rose 21.5% Y/Y to $1.38B. Gross profit rose 28.2% Y/Y to $484.62M; while gross margin was 35.2%, an increase of 184 basis points. Adjusted EPS was $0.90 in Q4 2021, compared to $0.48 in Q4 2020....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To 3M's FY22 Outlook

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea lowered the price target to $173 (an upside of 10% Y/Y) from $184 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The 2022 outlook for organic growth of 2%-5% and EPS of $10.15-$10.65 was light of what the analyst expected. The primary shortfall is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Allegion stock set to surge after profit and revenue beats, in line full-year outlook

Shares of Allegion PLC ALLE, -1.59% were indicated up more than 8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the security products and locks company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as continued strong end-market demand helped offset supply-chain challenges. Net income rose to $112.7 million, or $1.26 a share, from $93.3 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Revenue fell 2.5% to $709.2 million but was above the FactSet consensus of $679.5 million. Cost of sales grew 3.8% to $422.7 million, to knock gross profit as a percentage of revenue down to 40.4% from 44.0%. "We expect sequential improvements in revenue growth, EPS and operating margin performance throughout 2022 as we drive aggressive pricing and work to reduce elevated lead times," said Chief Executive David Petratis. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.73, and revenue growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $3.05 billion implies 6.5% growth. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hims & Hers Health Stock Gains On Solid Q1, FY22 Outlook

EPS of $(0.15) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.07). The adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(7.1) million. Outlook: Hims & Hers sees Q1 sales of $90 million - $93 million versus the consensus of $77.92 million. The company expects FY22 sales of $365 million - $380 million against the consensus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Papa John's Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Dodges FY22 Outlook

Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 12.6% year-on-year, to $528.88 million, beating the consensus of $523.54 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.75 topped the Street view of $0.71. Comparable sales growth was 8.6% in Q4, versus 15.6% growth recorded last year. Comparable sales improved 11.1%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Shopify beats estimates for holiday-quarter revenue

(Reuters) -Canada’s Shopify Inc on Wednesday beat revenue estimates for the holiday quarter as a boom in online shopping drives strong demand for its tools and services that cater to e-commerce. Revenue was $1.38 billion for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $977.7 million a year earlier....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

HealthStream GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $64.3M; initiates FY22 guidance

HealthStream press release (NASDAQ:HSTM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.01. Revenue of $64.3M (+4.0% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million, up 12% from $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $51.9 million. Capital expenditures incurred...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Investors Cheer Lantheus' Wall Street-Beating FY22 Outlook

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) reported Q4 sales of $129.6 million, +37.6% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $111.76 million. The company's Q4 adjusted EPS reached $0.25, higher than $0.07 reported a year ago, better than the consensus of $0.17. Free Cash Flow was $9.3 million for Q4 of 2021 compared...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Everbridge stock falls on Q4 losses, mixed FY22 guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares have dropped -24.39% pre-market after the software firm reported a Q4 adj. net loss of $2.1M (vs. $0.6M income in Q420) and issued a mixed guidance for FY22. Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.05, compared to $0.02 net income per share for the prior year...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Foot Locker's Stock Plummets On Grim FY22 Outlook, Vendor Mix

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 6.9% year-on-year, to $2.34 billion, narrowly beating the consensus of $2.33 billion. Q4 comparable-store sales increased by 0.8%, with apparel significantly outpacing footwear. The gross margin fell 10 basis points to 33%, with strong merchandise margin gains offset by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Sypris Solutions: If You Believe Management's FY 2022 Guidance, This Stock Should Double In 2022

Sypris Solutions has a $50 million capitalization and no debt. There are strong tailwinds (end/final demand) in all of its segments. As mostly a small-cap value investor, to say year-to-date 2022 has been eventful would be an understatement. Today, I decided to share a new nano-cap/micro-cap company, Sypris Solutions, Inc., with SA free site readers. This sure looks like a stock/company with a compelling setup for 2022. The company trades a reasonable valuation, has about $5 million of net cash, and has big revenue tailwinds in all of its segments. If you believe management's FY 2022 guidance, then the stock is way too cheap at $2.30 per share (or roughly a $50 million market capitalization). Based on this guidance, I am modeling $0.28 in EPS for FY 2022.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy