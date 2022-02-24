ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Vaccine hesitancy spotlighted with new bill banning Covid vaccine mandates

By Griffin Wright
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ox9PO_0eNp4BWj00

DES MOINES – Iowa lawmakers are working to pass a bill that would ban Covid vaccine mandates. Representative Bobby Kaufmann introduced the bill and said its intent is purely to focus on Covid vaccine mandates and routine childhood vaccines.

“There are many suggestions that have been made to us by many groups, oftentimes medical,” Kaufmann said, “and we’re working through talking with them and finding out what their suggestions are and making the changes to ensure that our intent and what the final version look like are alike.”

The pushback against Covid mandates in Iowa underscores a growing skepticism of vaccines that increased with the pandemic. Pediatricians are concerned that some parents’ Covid vaccine suspicion is crossing over to vaccines that children are required to take to go to school.

‘They need to see it from our side’: Daycare provider shares concerns about bill to increase capacity

“I’ve definitely seen more vaccine hesitancy with the Covid vaccine compared to any other vaccine that I can remember in my career so far,” Dr. Joel Waddell, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UnityPoint, said. “I think a large portion of parents if they have concerns about the Covid vaccine it’s just about that vaccine but what I have seen is maybe a slight increase in families and parents raising questions and having questions about vaccine hesitancy in general which is a very concerning thing to me.”

Currently, Iowa requires school children to get vaccinated for many dangerous diseases including polio, measles, and meningitis. These diseases spread quickly and without strong herd immunity outbreaks are more common.

Dr. Waddell believes families who are skeptical about the safety of vaccines should talk to their healthcare provider. “Having questions about vaccines is not a bad thing and that should never be discouraged. Any questions a family has they should definitely bring to their healthcare provider to discuss them.”

With more parents pushing back against Covid vaccine mandates, there are fears that other vaccinations may come under fire next.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Iowa COVID-19 deaths top 9,000 as hospitalizations drop

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa climbed past 9,000, the state health department reported Wednesday, even as hospitalizations continue to decrease in the state. The state reported a total of 9,085 people have died from the virus, including 137 since the latest report Feb. 16. Officials do not indicate […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Des Moines, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
Des Moines, IA
Vaccines
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Groups caring for disabled Iowans lobby elected leaders for help

DES MOINES, Iowa — Families and organizations specializing in services that care for disabled Iowans made their best funding pitch to state legislators Wednesday. Groups like Candeo Iowa say the pandemic and lack of Medicaid funding from the state is creating chaos. It has caused them to pull services from Iowans with lifelong disabilities. Merry […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa GOP reaches compromise on tax cut plan

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Statehouse voted through the Republican tax plan on Thursday in what the party says is the largest tax cut in state history. The new flat income plan was announced on Thursday as a compromise among Iowa Republicans. The new legislation includes a 3.9% individual income flat tax, a 5.5% […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

‘They need to see it from our side’: Daycare provider shares concerns about bill to increase capacity

DES MOINES, IOWA — A bill which expands the capacity of Iowa daycare providers passed through the Iowa Senate on Monday, but not without opposition from some actual daycare administrators. The maximum ratio proposed by the bill would grow to one caregiver for every seven two-year-olds and one caregiver for every ten three-year-olds. Karen Newcomb, […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#School Children#Vaccine Hesitancy#Unitypoint
WHO 13

Iowa lawyers applaud Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination

DES MOINES, Iowa — America may know who its next Supreme Court Justice will be when Stephen Breyer retires, and two notable names in Iowa’s legal community agree that nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is a wise choice for the bench. Des Moines-based lawyer Alfredo Parrish has argued two cases before the United States Supreme Court […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Historic pipe organ company to rebuild in Iowa after fire

LAKE CITY, IOWA — Last summer, 130 years of history went up in flames in Lake City as the historic Dobson Pipe Organ Builders workshop burned to the ground. On Friday the company announced they will rebuild on the same site with plans to re-open by the end of next year. The Dobson workshop in […]
LAKE CITY, IA
WHO 13

How Des Moines has become more LGBTQ inclusive

DES MOINES – A recent Gallup poll found out that 7.1% of adults in the US identify as part of the LGBT community. For Des Moines, that means businesses and politics are becoming more inclusive. Max Mowitz works at One Iowa, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of the LGBTQ community in Des Moines. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DNA evidence links suspect to 1982 Iowa cold case death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators in Iowa used genealogical data to link the 1982 fatal stabbing of a woman to an Illinois trucker who was found shot to death in a shallow grave months later, authorities announced Friday. Police in Council Bluffs, which sits on Iowa’s western border across the Missouri River from Omaha, […]
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHO 13

President Biden approves Iowa disaster declaration

IOWA — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster request from Governor Kim Reynolds that will allow federal funding to be used to recover from a severe wind storm in mid-December. President Biden’s order covers 25 Iowa counties. Those counties are not eligible to apply for funds to cover the cost of debris removal and […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa employers offering more than just bigger paychecks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bigger paychecks alone aren’t enough to stand out in a job market where workers have increased options. WHO 13 found that employers in various industries have increased incentives to keep and attract workers at a time when Iowa has more job openings than people claiming unemployment. Wages rose nearly five percent […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Kim Reynolds to give GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union address

IOWA — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican party’s response to President Biden’s first State of the Union address next week. The announcement was made by US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday morning. President Biden will address the nation on Tuesday, March 1st. Governor Reynolds’ address will follow shortly after. This […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New wedding trends emerge from pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa- The year 2022 is set to have over 2 million weddings in the U.S., which is a record 40-year-high. Venues in Des Moines say they have been booking up quickly and seeing different trends emerge due to the pandemic.  One of the biggest things they have seen since people have started re-planning […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Another Iowa district switching to 4-day school week

ELDON, IOWA — The Cardinal Community School Board has voted to moved to a four-day week for students and staff starting next fall. The move is something the district has been considering for some time. “Honestly if you look at some of the demographics for just less people going into the education field, less people […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Deployed Iowa soldier’s family concerned about events in Ukraine

WHO 13 NEWS – The Russian invasion of Ukraine is underway, and adding to the worry for an Iowa family. “If you’re living in America, it affects you,” Marcus Lacy said. “Everything is going to be affected. Gas prices are already bad…and now I got my son to worry about.” Marcus and Shanna Lacy’s son, […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy