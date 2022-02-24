Vaccine hesitancy spotlighted with new bill banning Covid vaccine mandates

DES MOINES – Iowa lawmakers are working to pass a bill that would ban Covid vaccine mandates. Representative Bobby Kaufmann introduced the bill and said its intent is purely to focus on Covid vaccine mandates and routine childhood vaccines.

“There are many suggestions that have been made to us by many groups, oftentimes medical,” Kaufmann said, “and we’re working through talking with them and finding out what their suggestions are and making the changes to ensure that our intent and what the final version look like are alike.”

The pushback against Covid mandates in Iowa underscores a growing skepticism of vaccines that increased with the pandemic. Pediatricians are concerned that some parents’ Covid vaccine suspicion is crossing over to vaccines that children are required to take to go to school.

“I’ve definitely seen more vaccine hesitancy with the Covid vaccine compared to any other vaccine that I can remember in my career so far,” Dr. Joel Waddell, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UnityPoint, said. “I think a large portion of parents if they have concerns about the Covid vaccine it’s just about that vaccine but what I have seen is maybe a slight increase in families and parents raising questions and having questions about vaccine hesitancy in general which is a very concerning thing to me.”

Currently, Iowa requires school children to get vaccinated for many dangerous diseases including polio, measles, and meningitis. These diseases spread quickly and without strong herd immunity outbreaks are more common.

Dr. Waddell believes families who are skeptical about the safety of vaccines should talk to their healthcare provider. “Having questions about vaccines is not a bad thing and that should never be discouraged. Any questions a family has they should definitely bring to their healthcare provider to discuss them.”

With more parents pushing back against Covid vaccine mandates, there are fears that other vaccinations may come under fire next.

