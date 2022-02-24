Kim Kardashian West Sits Front Row at Prada Show

Click here to read the full article.

SEE ME NOW: A-list Hollywood actors walked the runway for Prada ’s men’s show last month, from Jeff Goldblum to Kyle MacLachlan, but for the brand’s women’s show, the celebrity quota was back on the front row.

Kim Kardashian West — in dark glasses and inaccessible, cordoned off by tight security — sat next to Rita Ora. Storm Reid, Mackenzie Davis, Shira Haas, Julia Marino, Gus Kenworthy, Matilda Lutz, Emma Mackey, Mahmood, Taylor Russell and Katherine Waterston who also took in the show.