Kim Kardashian West Sits Front Row at Prada Show

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
SEE ME NOW: A-list Hollywood actors walked the runway for Prada ’s men’s show last month, from Jeff Goldblum to Kyle MacLachlan, but for the brand’s women’s show, the celebrity quota was back on the front row.

Kim Kardashian West — in dark glasses and inaccessible, cordoned off by tight security — sat next to Rita Ora. Storm Reid, Mackenzie Davis, Shira Haas, Julia Marino, Gus Kenworthy, Matilda Lutz, Emma Mackey, Mahmood, Taylor Russell and Katherine Waterston who also took in the show.

Comments / 22

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Waterston
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Gus Kenworthy
Person
Shira Haas
Person
Kyle Maclachlan
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Emma Mackey
Person
Mackenzie Davis
Person
Matilda Lutz
Person
Rita Ora
WWD

WWD

