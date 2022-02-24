ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to speak to the country about Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden will announce “severe sanctions” against Russia on Thursday as he speaks to the nation about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said in a statement soon after Russia began moving into Ukraine with tanks and attacking strategic positions with airstrikes.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

The president was expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. EST, but timing may shift depending on developments.

Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy overnight and reportedly briefed him on what the U.S. intends to do.

“He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine,” Biden said.

Before his address, Biden will meet with leaders of the G-7 conference of industrialized nations, The New York Times is reporting.

