In Florida, Daniel Berger flies to the top of the Honda Classic golf rankings. In Palm Beach Gardens, in the 50th edition of the PGA Tour tournament - which offers a prize pool of 8,000,000 dollars - the American with the second consecutive partial ended in 65 (-5) out of a total of 130 (65 65 , -10), in the middle of the race leads the leaderboard with a three-stroke advantage over his compatriots Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama (at the top at the end of the opening 18 holes), both second with 133 (-7).

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO