Health officials in Ontario County say they will follow the state’s lead in rolling back the mask mandate in schools. Public Health Director Mary Beer said in a news release that after meeting with local school officials- lifting the mandate is appropriate. “Even though data for Ontario County continues to reflect a high transmission category, it is time that we move forward in learning to live with COVID in our communities,” Beer said. “It is important that individuals assess their personal risk for contracting COVID and make decisions based on the degree of risk they are willing to accept.”

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO