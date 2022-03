He has often spoken out about his crush on DreamDoll, but a public rejection has made Kodak Black peeved. It's Valentine's Day, so obviously timelines are flooded with lovey dovey posts as couples bask in the glow of love, but Kodak chose to one again make a public plea for DreamDoll's affections. The Florida rapper shared images of the two of them together as they looked like they were enjoying one another's company. In the caption, Kodak made his intentions clear.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO