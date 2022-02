For the first half against LSU, Kentucky looked like a team that would ultimately be undone against the Tigers because of the Wildcats' decision to rest and heal up their starting backcourt of Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. After the end of the game, a 71-66 Wildcat victory, Kentucky looked like arguably the nation's most dangerous team because the Wildcats have been able to not just win, but play strong basketball even without their backcourt stalwarts.

