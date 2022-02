A teenage singer-songwriter has told how being added to the line-up for this year’s TRNSMT festival “feels class”.Connor Fyfe, 15, said he had been “buzzin” to attend the three-day event in Glasgow after headliners such as Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, The Strokes and Nile Rodgers and Chic were announced.The teenager, who supported The Snuts on their recent tour, will be the youngest artist on the bill and will play to the crowd from the River Stage on Sunday, July 10.He said: “I was buzzin’ to go this year to see the rest of the line-up, but to be asked to...

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO