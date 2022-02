What are the most popular baby names today? The choices often change from one decade to the next and can depend on many influences. Characters from your favorite tv shows or movies, athletes, and even politicians' names can become an inspiration for parents when naming their newborn child. But what about names you can't give your kid? Some countries around the world have some pretty strict laws when it comes to giving your kid a first name. But here in the United States, it can depend on what state you're in.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO