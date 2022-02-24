ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

St Columb's College: Londonderry man tells of trauma after 'school sexual abuse'

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who said he was sexually abused at a Londonderry school in the 1970s has spoken out about his experience. Terry Doran, who has chosen to waive his anonymity, said he was abused by Raymond Gallagher, a former vice-principal of St Columb's College. He said he was abused...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Carlisle man's sentence for keeping slave in shed to be reviewed

A man whose disabled slavery victim was exploited for 40 years is to have his sentenced reviewed to see if it was too lenient. Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months. The victim was found living in a...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Abuse#College#Londonderry#Abuser#The Irish News#Bbc Radio Foyle
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gary Jenkins: ‘Sadistic’ homophobic killers laughed after murdering psychiatrist

CCTV footage showed the moment attackers laughed and hugged just an hour after a homophobic attack that killed a psychiatrist.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was assaulted in Cardiff’s city-centre Bute Park in the early hours of 20 July 20 last year.The father-of-two suffered multiple severe brain injuries and died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, were convicted of murder after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Crown Court in South Wales.CCTV footage released by police showed Edwards and Strickland laughing and smiling not long after the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Salford gang leaders jailed for murder of 'cuckooed' man

A gang leader and his second-in-command who left a vulnerable man whose home they had "cuckooed" to "bleed to death in his living room" have been jailed. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed multiple times by Jacob Cookson, 18, and Logan Eaton, 17, at his assisted-living flat on Cook Street in Eccles in June 2021.
HOMELESS
BBC

Oldham torture and kidnap: 'Sadistic' man and woman jailed

A "remorseless and sadistic" man and woman have been jailed for the violent kidnap and torture of a man. Steven Wynnyk, 41, and Sarah Davies, 33, stole hundreds of pounds from the victim, who is in his 40s, during the attack in Oldham. He was beaten with a metal pole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mothers beg for their sons to be released from locked hospital units

Three mothers whose sons have been locked in hospital psychiatric units in Scotland for years have spoken to the BBC because they’re desperate to get them out. The three young men did not break the law but have autism and learning disabilities. The Scottish government said it was unacceptable...
HEALTH
BBC

Transgender teenager's death preventable, coroner says

The death of a "vulnerable" transgender teenager who struggled to get help was preventable, a coroner has said. Daniel France, 17, was known to Cambridgeshire County Council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Foundation Trust (CPFT) when he took his own life on 3 April 2020. The coroner said his death showed...
SOCIETY
BBC

Sasha Johnson shooting: Case against four men collapses

The case against four men charged over the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson has been dropped. The mother-of-two was shot in the head during a silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road in Peckham, south London, in May last year. She suffered "catastrophic"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Robert West named as Birmingham murder victim

A man who died from his injuries outside a banqueting suite in Birmingham has been named as 49-year-old Robert West. He was found at the Cross Keys Banqueting Suite on Steward Street, Ladywood, at about 03:15 GMT on Monday. West Midlands Police said a 43-year-old man had been arrested on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Radcliffe death: Driver who left girl, 11, dying in road is jailed

A "reckless" driver who left an 11-year-old girl lying fatally injured in the road has been jailed. Ruby Cropper died two days after being hit by the car on New Road in Radcliffe on 10 August 2020. Andrew Cairns, 36, had been driving at twice the speed limit, Greater Manchester...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man arrested landing at Heathrow over 2017 murder of ‘completely innocent’ 23- year-old

A man has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old who was stabbed to death five years ago while walking home with friends. Seun McMillan, 23, died after being attacked in Cowper Gardens, Southgate, on 2 May 2017.Jarrad O’Field was charged with murder on Tuesday after arriving at Heathrow airport on a flight from Canada.Mr O’Field, 24, who has no fixed address, has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs over a separate matter.He will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.Speaking on the first anniversary of the stabbing in 2018, Mr McMillan’s mother, Chantelle Bucknor, said her son was “completely innocent in all of this”.She said: “He was jovial, handsome, the life and soul of the party. Everyone loved Seun. “He would come in and be very polite and very manageable.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man guilty of murder bid after woman's head 'kicked like football'

A man who repeatedly kicked and stamped on a woman's face in a "frenzied and sustained" attack has been found guilty of attempted murder. Nottinghamshire Police said Andy Hurns forced his way into the victim's home in Retford on 24 November 2020. He struck her with his fists before kicking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shane Jessop: Hull child rapist jailed for nine years

A "perverted predator" has been jailed for nine years for the rape and sexual assault of a child. Shane Jessop, of Edgecumbe Street, Hull had earlier pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Thursday. The court had heard how Jessop took advantage of his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Michelle McCann: Mother admits killing two children by dangerous driving in M1 crash with lorry

A mother of four has admitted killing her two children in a motorway crash with a lorry near Milton Keynes.Mary McCann, 35, from Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of death by dangerous driving at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday.Her children Smaller and Lilly, 4, died when she crashed her Vauxhall Astra into a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) between junctions 14 and 15 of the M1 at around 11.10pm on 9 August last year.It was Smaller’s 10th birthday.She and a baby daughter who survived the crash were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The lorry driver was not injured.Cann was...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy